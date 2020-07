Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A-DORABLE home in sought after Brookhaven! Brand New ALL-White Kitchen, new stainless appliances, quartz countertops, gorgeous hardwood floors & new carpet! HUGE fenced private backyard! Huge master suite w/ walk in closet. Detached office (owners used as a home office for years has TV hook-ups, cabinetry and fridge). One of the best streets in Ashford Park. Walk to the restaurants and shops off Dresden plus walk to schools and multiple parks!