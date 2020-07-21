2679 Derby Walk NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Beautiful Brookhaven Townhome with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. This home has 3 finished levels boasting of upgrades throughout. A very inviting open floor plan that makes it easy for entertaining. The Master Suite is spacious with closet space you would love. The school district is one of the best and the home is nestled into a gated community with a pool.