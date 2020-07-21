All apartments in Brookhaven
2679 Derby Walk NE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 11:06 AM

2679 Derby Walk NE

2679 Derby Walk · No Longer Available
Location

2679 Derby Walk, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Brookhaven Townhome with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. This home has 3 finished levels boasting of upgrades throughout. A very inviting open floor plan that makes it easy for entertaining. The Master Suite is spacious with closet space you would love. The school district is one of the best and the home is nestled into a gated community with a pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2679 Derby Walk NE have any available units?
2679 Derby Walk NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2679 Derby Walk NE have?
Some of 2679 Derby Walk NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2679 Derby Walk NE currently offering any rent specials?
2679 Derby Walk NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2679 Derby Walk NE pet-friendly?
No, 2679 Derby Walk NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2679 Derby Walk NE offer parking?
Yes, 2679 Derby Walk NE offers parking.
Does 2679 Derby Walk NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2679 Derby Walk NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2679 Derby Walk NE have a pool?
Yes, 2679 Derby Walk NE has a pool.
Does 2679 Derby Walk NE have accessible units?
No, 2679 Derby Walk NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2679 Derby Walk NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2679 Derby Walk NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2679 Derby Walk NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2679 Derby Walk NE does not have units with air conditioning.
