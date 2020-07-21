2679 Derby Walk NE

2679 Derby Walk, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Ashford Park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Brookhaven Townhome with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. This home has 3 finished levels boasting of upgrades throughout. A very inviting open floor plan that makes it easy for entertaining. The Master Suite is spacious with closet space you would love. The school district is one of the best and the home is nestled into a gated community with a pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
