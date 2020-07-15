Rent Calculator
2643 Redding Rd. Ne
Last updated April 10 2019 at 8:53 AM
2643 Redding Rd. Ne
2643 Redding Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2643 Redding Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,300
Application Fee: $55
Security Deposit: $250
Available: Now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2643 Redding Rd. Ne have any available units?
2643 Redding Rd. Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookhaven, GA
.
Is 2643 Redding Rd. Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2643 Redding Rd. Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2643 Redding Rd. Ne pet-friendly?
No, 2643 Redding Rd. Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brookhaven
.
Does 2643 Redding Rd. Ne offer parking?
No, 2643 Redding Rd. Ne does not offer parking.
Does 2643 Redding Rd. Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2643 Redding Rd. Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2643 Redding Rd. Ne have a pool?
No, 2643 Redding Rd. Ne does not have a pool.
Does 2643 Redding Rd. Ne have accessible units?
No, 2643 Redding Rd. Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2643 Redding Rd. Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 2643 Redding Rd. Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2643 Redding Rd. Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 2643 Redding Rd. Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
