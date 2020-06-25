All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2623 Redding Rd. Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2623 Redding Rd. Ne
Last updated May 9 2019 at 8:54 AM

2623 Redding Rd. Ne

2623 Redding Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Ashford Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

2623 Redding Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms

Rent: $1,300
Application Fee: $55

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Redding Rd. Ne have any available units?
2623 Redding Rd. Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 2623 Redding Rd. Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Redding Rd. Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Redding Rd. Ne pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Redding Rd. Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2623 Redding Rd. Ne offer parking?
No, 2623 Redding Rd. Ne does not offer parking.
Does 2623 Redding Rd. Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 Redding Rd. Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Redding Rd. Ne have a pool?
No, 2623 Redding Rd. Ne does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Redding Rd. Ne have accessible units?
No, 2623 Redding Rd. Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Redding Rd. Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 Redding Rd. Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 Redding Rd. Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 2623 Redding Rd. Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College