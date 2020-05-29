All apartments in Brookhaven
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE

2600 Brookhaven Chase Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

2600 Brookhaven Chase Ln NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning townhome in Brookhaven and minutes to shops & restaurants. Open kitchen concept with views to the living area, large deck of living area, separate dining, elegant foyer & gas fireplace. Spacious master suite with sitting area, 2 closets, double vanity, separate tub/shower. Large ensuite 2nd bedroom, walk-in closet, Loft, 3rd bedroom on upper level, ensuite bath, and 4th bedroom/office den on lower level with full bath. 2 car garage with storage. Close proximity to Marta Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have any available units?
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have?
Some of 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE offers parking.
Does 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have a pool?
No, 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
