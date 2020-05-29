2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning townhome in Brookhaven and minutes to shops & restaurants. Open kitchen concept with views to the living area, large deck of living area, separate dining, elegant foyer & gas fireplace. Spacious master suite with sitting area, 2 closets, double vanity, separate tub/shower. Large ensuite 2nd bedroom, walk-in closet, Loft, 3rd bedroom on upper level, ensuite bath, and 4th bedroom/office den on lower level with full bath. 2 car garage with storage. Close proximity to Marta Station.