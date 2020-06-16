2595 Ashford Road NE

Amenities
BROOKHAVEN,SPACIOUS UPDATED IMMACULATE HOME unlike others w/Huge Gorgeous FENCED Lot. Beautiful ASHFORD PARK. Walk to Fine Dining,Pizza,Shopping.Sought after Neighborhood.Sep LR w/Huge Bay Window.Sep Dining Room.Remodeled Kit/Granite Countertops & new appliances opens to Family Room/Den.French Door to 16 x 16 Deck. HW Floors.Sunroom,Large Master Bedroom/Huge Master Bath/Walk in Closet & Dressing Area. 2 other Bedrooms. 2 Car Garage! Light, Bright and Cheerful.New Designer Paint Neutral Colors.Rocking Chair Front Porch.Yard service included.Pet negotiable.Owner/Broker.