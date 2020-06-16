All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2595 Ashford Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2595 Ashford Road NE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

2595 Ashford Road NE

2595 Ashford Road Northeast · (404) 229-3340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Ashford Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

2595 Ashford Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BROOKHAVEN,SPACIOUS UPDATED IMMACULATE HOME unlike others w/Huge Gorgeous FENCED Lot. Beautiful ASHFORD PARK. Walk to Fine Dining,Pizza,Shopping.Sought after Neighborhood.Sep LR w/Huge Bay Window.Sep Dining Room.Remodeled Kit/Granite Countertops & new appliances opens to Family Room/Den.French Door to 16 x 16 Deck. HW Floors.Sunroom,Large Master Bedroom/Huge Master Bath/Walk in Closet & Dressing Area. 2 other Bedrooms. 2 Car Garage! Light, Bright and Cheerful.New Designer Paint Neutral Colors.Rocking Chair Front Porch.Yard service included.Pet negotiable.Owner/Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2595 Ashford Road NE have any available units?
2595 Ashford Road NE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2595 Ashford Road NE have?
Some of 2595 Ashford Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2595 Ashford Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2595 Ashford Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2595 Ashford Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2595 Ashford Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 2595 Ashford Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2595 Ashford Road NE does offer parking.
Does 2595 Ashford Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2595 Ashford Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2595 Ashford Road NE have a pool?
No, 2595 Ashford Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2595 Ashford Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2595 Ashford Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2595 Ashford Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2595 Ashford Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2595 Ashford Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2595 Ashford Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2595 Ashford Road NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity