2578 Stoland Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

2578 Stoland Drive

2578 Stoland Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2578 Stoland Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Awesome Location BROOKHAVEN.....1955 Bungalow completely renovated includes all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. Landlord will maintain the yard. Close to CDC, Emory, MARTA and Peachtree DeKalb Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2578 Stoland Drive have any available units?
2578 Stoland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2578 Stoland Drive have?
Some of 2578 Stoland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2578 Stoland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2578 Stoland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2578 Stoland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2578 Stoland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2578 Stoland Drive offer parking?
No, 2578 Stoland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2578 Stoland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2578 Stoland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2578 Stoland Drive have a pool?
No, 2578 Stoland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2578 Stoland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2578 Stoland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2578 Stoland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2578 Stoland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2578 Stoland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2578 Stoland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

