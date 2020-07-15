2578 Stoland Dr

2578 Stoland Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Drew Valley
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Completely Renovated! 3 bedroom plus bonus, 2 full baths, in Ashford Park. Beautiful courtyard and fenced back yard. Granite countertops, hardwood floors. Updated bathrooms. Laundry room. Four sides brick.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
