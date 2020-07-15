All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2578 Stoland Dr

2578 Stoland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2578 Stoland Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Completely Renovated! 3 bedroom plus bonus, 2 full baths, in Ashford Park. Beautiful courtyard and fenced back yard. Granite countertops, hardwood floors. Updated bathrooms. Laundry room. Four sides brick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2578 Stoland Dr have any available units?
2578 Stoland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2578 Stoland Dr have?
Some of 2578 Stoland Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2578 Stoland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2578 Stoland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2578 Stoland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2578 Stoland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2578 Stoland Dr offer parking?
No, 2578 Stoland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2578 Stoland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2578 Stoland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2578 Stoland Dr have a pool?
No, 2578 Stoland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2578 Stoland Dr have accessible units?
No, 2578 Stoland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2578 Stoland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2578 Stoland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2578 Stoland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2578 Stoland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
