Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

2537 Oglethorpe

2537 Oglethorpe Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

2537 Oglethorpe Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
STUNNING 3 bedroom/ 3.5 bath END UNIT townhome! Complex is GATED & tucked away on a quiet street facing park and a SHORT STROLL to restaurants/shops on Dresden! GORGEOUS RENOVATIONS include modern FP in Family rm, SS appliances, painted cabinets, new counters & backsplash in Kitchen, SPA WORTHY master bath w soaking tub, dual vanities & large shower, ALL NEW 2nd bath w walk-in shower. Separate Dining Rm & Breakfast Area off kitchen. GENEROUS Master bedrm w sitting area & custom walk-in closet. Hardwood flrs, BIG laundry rm, Oversized 2 car garage, 3 covered porches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Oglethorpe have any available units?
2537 Oglethorpe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2537 Oglethorpe have?
Some of 2537 Oglethorpe's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Oglethorpe currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Oglethorpe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Oglethorpe pet-friendly?
No, 2537 Oglethorpe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2537 Oglethorpe offer parking?
Yes, 2537 Oglethorpe offers parking.
Does 2537 Oglethorpe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 Oglethorpe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Oglethorpe have a pool?
No, 2537 Oglethorpe does not have a pool.
Does 2537 Oglethorpe have accessible units?
No, 2537 Oglethorpe does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Oglethorpe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 Oglethorpe has units with dishwashers.
Does 2537 Oglethorpe have units with air conditioning?
No, 2537 Oglethorpe does not have units with air conditioning.

