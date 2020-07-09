2537 Oglethorpe

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

STUNNING 3 bedroom/ 3.5 bath END UNIT townhome! Complex is GATED & tucked away on a quiet street facing park and a SHORT STROLL to restaurants/shops on Dresden! GORGEOUS RENOVATIONS include modern FP in Family rm, SS appliances, painted cabinets, new counters & backsplash in Kitchen, SPA WORTHY master bath w soaking tub, dual vanities & large shower, ALL NEW 2nd bath w walk-in shower. Separate Dining Rm & Breakfast Area off kitchen. GENEROUS Master bedrm w sitting area & custom walk-in closet. Hardwood flrs, BIG laundry rm, Oversized 2 car garage, 3 covered porches!