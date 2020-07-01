All apartments in Brookhaven
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2532 Appleden Place
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM

2532 Appleden Place

2532 Appleden Place · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Appleden Place, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Luxurious Executive Townhome in convenient in-town location w/ Open Floor Plan. End Unit w/ fabulous natural light & boasting a beautiful kitchen w/ Jenn Air appliances, center island & custom cabinets; Lg Master BR & Bath w/ Glass Shower, Dbl Vanity, Soaking Tub, & Walk-in Closets; and a spacious Living Area w/ cozy fireplace, cust. interior finishes, & deck w/ retractable awning. All bedrooms have ensuite BRs. Convenient lvl access from garage to lower level bedroom & Elevator to all floors. Easy access to Brookhaven Marta, shops, restaurants & minutes to Downtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Appleden Place have any available units?
2532 Appleden Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2532 Appleden Place have?
Some of 2532 Appleden Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Appleden Place currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Appleden Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Appleden Place pet-friendly?
No, 2532 Appleden Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2532 Appleden Place offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Appleden Place offers parking.
Does 2532 Appleden Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2532 Appleden Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Appleden Place have a pool?
No, 2532 Appleden Place does not have a pool.
Does 2532 Appleden Place have accessible units?
No, 2532 Appleden Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Appleden Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 Appleden Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 Appleden Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 Appleden Place does not have units with air conditioning.

