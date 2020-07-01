2532 Appleden Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Luxurious Executive Townhome in convenient in-town location w/ Open Floor Plan. End Unit w/ fabulous natural light & boasting a beautiful kitchen w/ Jenn Air appliances, center island & custom cabinets; Lg Master BR & Bath w/ Glass Shower, Dbl Vanity, Soaking Tub, & Walk-in Closets; and a spacious Living Area w/ cozy fireplace, cust. interior finishes, & deck w/ retractable awning. All bedrooms have ensuite BRs. Convenient lvl access from garage to lower level bedroom & Elevator to all floors. Easy access to Brookhaven Marta, shops, restaurants & minutes to Downtown