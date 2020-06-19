Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2447 Skyland Trail NE
2447 Skyland Trail NE
2447 Skyland Trail Northeast
·
Location
2447 Skyland Trail Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Prime Brookhaven Location! Excellent Schools! Walking distance to your favorite Brookhaven restaurants, bars and shops!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2447 Skyland Trail NE have any available units?
Brookhaven, GA
Brookhaven, GA
.
What amenities does 2447 Skyland Trail NE have?
Amenities section
Amenities section
.
Is 2447 Skyland Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
2447 Skyland Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2447 Skyland Trail NE pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Brookhaven
pet friendly listings in Brookhaven
.
Does 2447 Skyland Trail NE offer parking?
No, 2447 Skyland Trail NE does not offer parking.
Does 2447 Skyland Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2447 Skyland Trail NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2447 Skyland Trail NE have a pool?
No, 2447 Skyland Trail NE does not have a pool.
Does 2447 Skyland Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 2447 Skyland Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2447 Skyland Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2447 Skyland Trail NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2447 Skyland Trail NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2447 Skyland Trail NE does not have units with air conditioning.
