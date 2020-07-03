All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2441 Field Way NE.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2441 Field Way NE

2441 Field Way · No Longer Available
Location

2441 Field Way, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Drew Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
community garden
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Enjoy easy city living in a private neighborhood featuring walking trail, community garden and park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 Field Way NE have any available units?
2441 Field Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2441 Field Way NE have?
Some of 2441 Field Way NE's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 Field Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
2441 Field Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 Field Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 2441 Field Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2441 Field Way NE offer parking?
No, 2441 Field Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 2441 Field Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 Field Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 Field Way NE have a pool?
No, 2441 Field Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 2441 Field Way NE have accessible units?
No, 2441 Field Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 Field Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 Field Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2441 Field Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2441 Field Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.

