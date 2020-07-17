All apartments in Brookhaven
2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct
Location

2440 Brookhaven Heights Court, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Trendy gorgeous 3 bedroom 3.5 bath Townhome in the Desirable Brookhaven Heights Gated Community! This town home has an amazing floor plan with 3 finished levels, 2 car garage, hardwood floors, built-in shelving, gourmet kitchen, S/S appliances, granite countertops, finished basement, screened patio, large master suite featuring a Juliette balcony, reading nook, his and her walk-in closets, over-sized master bath, double vanities, jetted garden tub, walk-in shower and so much more! Close to Brookhaven Restaurants, shopping and interstates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct have any available units?
2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct have?
Some of 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct offers parking.
Does 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct have a pool?
No, 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct have accessible units?
No, 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
