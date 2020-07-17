2440 Brookhaven Heights Ct

Amenities
Trendy gorgeous 3 bedroom 3.5 bath Townhome in the Desirable Brookhaven Heights Gated Community! This town home has an amazing floor plan with 3 finished levels, 2 car garage, hardwood floors, built-in shelving, gourmet kitchen, S/S appliances, granite countertops, finished basement, screened patio, large master suite featuring a Juliette balcony, reading nook, his and her walk-in closets, over-sized master bath, double vanities, jetted garden tub, walk-in shower and so much more! Close to Brookhaven Restaurants, shopping and interstates!