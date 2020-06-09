All apartments in Brookhaven
2360 Logan Cir
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:11 AM

2360 Logan Cir

2360 Logan Circle Northeast · (678) 644-0233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2360 Logan Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
The Logan is positioned 1 mile from Lennox Mall and Buckhead with easy access to 400 and 85. In addition, Dresden st with 9 Resturants and Brookhaven Town Center are close by. The building features 13 condos; 6 x 1 Bed and 6 x 2 Bed and 1 Penthouse, gated underground secure Parking with all units having 1 Parking space in it, access control security on the Front and Rear entry as well as to the elevator on the Parking deck level.All units have stainless steel appliances, wood floors in the Living/dining area and a Fireplace as well as a washer/dryer for laundry. In addition all units have a balcony. Located on a no through street so is quiet and peaceful. It also has 3 fenced Park areas and a Grill out area. Security cameras positioned around the building featuring motion detection 24x7!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Logan Cir have any available units?
2360 Logan Cir has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2360 Logan Cir have?
Some of 2360 Logan Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Logan Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Logan Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Logan Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Logan Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2360 Logan Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Logan Cir does offer parking.
Does 2360 Logan Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 Logan Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Logan Cir have a pool?
No, 2360 Logan Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Logan Cir have accessible units?
No, 2360 Logan Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Logan Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 Logan Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 Logan Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 Logan Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
