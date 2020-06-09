2360 Logan Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill

The Logan is positioned 1 mile from Lennox Mall and Buckhead with easy access to 400 and 85. In addition, Dresden st with 9 Resturants and Brookhaven Town Center are close by. The building features 13 condos; 6 x 1 Bed and 6 x 2 Bed and 1 Penthouse, gated underground secure Parking with all units having 1 Parking space in it, access control security on the Front and Rear entry as well as to the elevator on the Parking deck level.All units have stainless steel appliances, wood floors in the Living/dining area and a Fireplace as well as a washer/dryer for laundry. In addition all units have a balcony. Located on a no through street so is quiet and peaceful. It also has 3 fenced Park areas and a Grill out area. Security cameras positioned around the building featuring motion detection 24x7!