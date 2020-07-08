2316 Colonial Drive NE

2316 Colonial Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Lenox Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated end unit townhome w/ private yard in premier walkable Brookhaven location*new paint on interior/exterior*new laminate hardwoods*new carpet*newer fixtures/lighting*new siding/house wrap/thermal pane windows for energy/utility efficiency*newer HVAC*new exterior doors*flat ceilings*front and rear patios*stainless steel appliances*refrigerator/stove/oven/dishwasher/washer/dryer*granite counters*refinished cabinetry*subway tile back splash*bathrooms with ceramic tile*entry foyer*dining/eating area*great room opens to rear yard*large bedrooms*walk in master closet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
