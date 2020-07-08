All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 AM

2316 Colonial Drive NE

2316 Colonial Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Colonial Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated end unit townhome w/ private yard in premier walkable Brookhaven location*new paint on interior/exterior*new laminate hardwoods*new carpet*newer fixtures/lighting*new siding/house wrap/thermal pane windows for energy/utility efficiency*newer HVAC*new exterior doors*flat ceilings*front and rear patios*stainless steel appliances*refrigerator/stove/oven/dishwasher/washer/dryer*granite counters*refinished cabinetry*subway tile back splash*bathrooms with ceramic tile*entry foyer*dining/eating area*great room opens to rear yard*large bedrooms*walk in master closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Colonial Drive NE have any available units?
2316 Colonial Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2316 Colonial Drive NE have?
Some of 2316 Colonial Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Colonial Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Colonial Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Colonial Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Colonial Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2316 Colonial Drive NE offer parking?
No, 2316 Colonial Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 2316 Colonial Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2316 Colonial Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Colonial Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2316 Colonial Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Colonial Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2316 Colonial Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Colonial Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Colonial Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 Colonial Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2316 Colonial Drive NE has units with air conditioning.

