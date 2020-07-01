All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated December 6 2019

2304 Colonial Dr

2304 Colonial Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Colonial Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Heart of Brookhaven townhome, loaded with upgrades! Special features include-NEWLY REMODELED kitchen w granite, SS appliances w double oven, custom backsplash, brand new soft close white cabinets. Beautiful front patio. Open living and dining area w gas starter fireplace. Renovated, Updated bathrooms and spa-like Master bathroom w custom shower. Grill out on the new large wood deck and enjoy your beautiful, private, park-like yard on a babbling brook. Rare true spacious 3 bedrooms Upstairs. Leaf Guard Gutters. Walk to Starbucks, Kroger, Marta and Shops at Brookhaven!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Colonial Dr have any available units?
2304 Colonial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2304 Colonial Dr have?
Some of 2304 Colonial Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Colonial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Colonial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Colonial Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Colonial Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2304 Colonial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Colonial Dr offers parking.
Does 2304 Colonial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Colonial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Colonial Dr have a pool?
No, 2304 Colonial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Colonial Dr have accessible units?
No, 2304 Colonial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Colonial Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Colonial Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 Colonial Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 Colonial Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

