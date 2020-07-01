2304 Colonial Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Heart of Brookhaven townhome, loaded with upgrades! Special features include-NEWLY REMODELED kitchen w granite, SS appliances w double oven, custom backsplash, brand new soft close white cabinets. Beautiful front patio. Open living and dining area w gas starter fireplace. Renovated, Updated bathrooms and spa-like Master bathroom w custom shower. Grill out on the new large wood deck and enjoy your beautiful, private, park-like yard on a babbling brook. Rare true spacious 3 bedrooms Upstairs. Leaf Guard Gutters. Walk to Starbucks, Kroger, Marta and Shops at Brookhaven!