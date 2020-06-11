2298 Limehurst Drive NE

Amenities
Lovely Brick Townhome (End Unit) w Excellent Features in Fantastic Location! Best of Brookhaven & Atl close by..Hardwood flrs throughout first level, Abundant Natural Light with lots of windows, Higher ceilings on each level, Fireplace in living/dining, Kitchen with granite counters, stnless steel appl, plenty of cabinets, breakfast bar open to living/dining, upstairs features 2 bdrms each w full bath and large closets, full-size washer/dryer, lower level bdrm w private bath, many closets, storage area, 2 car garage & guest parking, pet walking area, Pool! Secured/Gated