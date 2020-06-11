All apartments in Brookhaven
2298 Limehurst Drive NE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

2298 Limehurst Drive NE

2298 Limehurst Drive · (404) 441-9003
Location

2298 Limehurst Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Lovely Brick Townhome (End Unit) w Excellent Features in Fantastic Location! Best of Brookhaven & Atl close by..Hardwood flrs throughout first level, Abundant Natural Light with lots of windows, Higher ceilings on each level, Fireplace in living/dining, Kitchen with granite counters, stnless steel appl, plenty of cabinets, breakfast bar open to living/dining, upstairs features 2 bdrms each w full bath and large closets, full-size washer/dryer, lower level bdrm w private bath, many closets, storage area, 2 car garage & guest parking, pet walking area, Pool! Secured/Gated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2298 Limehurst Drive NE have any available units?
2298 Limehurst Drive NE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2298 Limehurst Drive NE have?
Some of 2298 Limehurst Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2298 Limehurst Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2298 Limehurst Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2298 Limehurst Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2298 Limehurst Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 2298 Limehurst Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2298 Limehurst Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 2298 Limehurst Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2298 Limehurst Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2298 Limehurst Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 2298 Limehurst Drive NE has a pool.
Does 2298 Limehurst Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2298 Limehurst Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2298 Limehurst Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2298 Limehurst Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2298 Limehurst Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2298 Limehurst Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
