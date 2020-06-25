Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2251 Limehurst Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2251 Limehurst Drive NE
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2251 Limehurst Drive NE
2251 Limehurst Dr NE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2251 Limehurst Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect! In sought after Brookhaven community! Hardwood Floors. Granite Counter Tops. Island, Stainless
Steel Appliances. Great Location. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2251 Limehurst Drive NE have any available units?
2251 Limehurst Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookhaven, GA
.
What amenities does 2251 Limehurst Drive NE have?
Some of 2251 Limehurst Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2251 Limehurst Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2251 Limehurst Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 Limehurst Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2251 Limehurst Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brookhaven
.
Does 2251 Limehurst Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2251 Limehurst Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2251 Limehurst Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2251 Limehurst Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 Limehurst Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2251 Limehurst Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2251 Limehurst Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2251 Limehurst Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 Limehurst Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2251 Limehurst Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2251 Limehurst Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2251 Limehurst Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Similar Pages
Brookhaven 1 Bedrooms
Brookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with Gym
Brookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Carrollton, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Brookhaven
Buford Highway
Park At Oglethrope
Drew Valley
Ashford Park
Lenox Park
Brookhaven Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Oglethorpe University
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College