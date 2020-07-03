2247 Drew Valley

Amenities
Gorgeous and completely renovated ranch style home w/ Open Floor plan, hardwood floors, Gorgeous custom kitchen w/ granite, S/S appliances, custom cabinetry w/ lots of storage, vaulted-beamed ceilings, Master suite w/ custom bath, double vanity & large shower, 2 more spacious bedrooms w/ bathrooms, Dinning room w/french doors, large open sunlit Great room overlooking the kitchen, deck & dinning room, fenced backyard, greenhouse, professionally landscaped front yard w/ bridge! Lawn Service, Pest Control and Wash & Dryer included in rent. Location Location!!!