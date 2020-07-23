All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated July 15 2020

2190 Weldonberry

2190 Weldonberry Drive · (404) 667-1107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2190 Weldonberry Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Wonderful 3/3.5 townhouse in a prime location within the community offering ultimate privacy. BEST LOCATION IN COMMUNITY! Entertainers dream - Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counters and an island opens to dining area and spacious living room, perfect open concept floor plan. Upstairs offers two master suites with large walk in closets along with a hall laundry. Downstairs has en-suite bedroom and bath (wonderful flex space) and access to the two car garage. Gated community with pool, dog run, plenty of guest parking and green space. WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 Weldonberry have any available units?
2190 Weldonberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2190 Weldonberry have?
Some of 2190 Weldonberry's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190 Weldonberry currently offering any rent specials?
2190 Weldonberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 Weldonberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 2190 Weldonberry is pet friendly.
Does 2190 Weldonberry offer parking?
Yes, 2190 Weldonberry offers parking.
Does 2190 Weldonberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2190 Weldonberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 Weldonberry have a pool?
Yes, 2190 Weldonberry has a pool.
Does 2190 Weldonberry have accessible units?
No, 2190 Weldonberry does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 Weldonberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2190 Weldonberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 2190 Weldonberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 2190 Weldonberry does not have units with air conditioning.
