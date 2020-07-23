2190 Weldonberry

Amenities
Wonderful 3/3.5 townhouse in a prime location within the community offering ultimate privacy. BEST LOCATION IN COMMUNITY! Entertainers dream - Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counters and an island opens to dining area and spacious living room, perfect open concept floor plan. Upstairs offers two master suites with large walk in closets along with a hall laundry. Downstairs has en-suite bedroom and bath (wonderful flex space) and access to the two car garage. Gated community with pool, dog run, plenty of guest parking and green space. WELCOME HOME!