2153 Millennium Way NE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:40 PM

2153 Millennium Way NE

2153 Millenium Way · No Longer Available
Location

2153 Millenium Way, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy your best city life in this modern townhome.gated community, less than 10 min from Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, Buckhead and Interstate 400. The upgrades are too many to list and there are so many features to love:Family room has high ceilings and gas fireplace; Gourmet kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets with glass doors, inside cabinet and under cabinet lighting, granite countertops, beautifully installed backsplash, wine glass rack, top of the line stainless steel appliances, and so much cabinet space!; - Separate wet bar,wine cooler and wine rack in family room;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2153 Millennium Way NE have any available units?
2153 Millennium Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2153 Millennium Way NE have?
Some of 2153 Millennium Way NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2153 Millennium Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
2153 Millennium Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2153 Millennium Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 2153 Millennium Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2153 Millennium Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 2153 Millennium Way NE offers parking.
Does 2153 Millennium Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2153 Millennium Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2153 Millennium Way NE have a pool?
No, 2153 Millennium Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 2153 Millennium Way NE have accessible units?
No, 2153 Millennium Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2153 Millennium Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2153 Millennium Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2153 Millennium Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2153 Millennium Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.

