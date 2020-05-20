2153 Millennium Way NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy your best city life in this modern townhome.gated community, less than 10 min from Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, Buckhead and Interstate 400. The upgrades are too many to list and there are so many features to love:Family room has high ceilings and gas fireplace; Gourmet kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets with glass doors, inside cabinet and under cabinet lighting, granite countertops, beautifully installed backsplash, wine glass rack, top of the line stainless steel appliances, and so much cabinet space!; - Separate wet bar,wine cooler and wine rack in family room;