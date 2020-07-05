All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

2140 Coventry Dr

2140 Coventry Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2140 Coventry Dr, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07200d50a7 ----
This new home located in Townsend at Lenox Park features stylish white cabinetry throughout, upgraded cabinet pulls and granite countertops. With an upgraded lighting package, customized floor to ceiling stone fireplace and frameless shower enclosure for your master bath you are sure to fall in love with the finished product! In this plan your eat-in kitchen is in the front of the home with huge living room at the back of the home with convenient access to your 23\'X10\' deck!
This new Neighborhood is located near 2150 Coosawattee Dr NE Atlanta, Georgia in google

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Coventry Dr have any available units?
2140 Coventry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2140 Coventry Dr have?
Some of 2140 Coventry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Coventry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Coventry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Coventry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Coventry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2140 Coventry Dr offer parking?
No, 2140 Coventry Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2140 Coventry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 Coventry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Coventry Dr have a pool?
No, 2140 Coventry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Coventry Dr have accessible units?
No, 2140 Coventry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Coventry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 Coventry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2140 Coventry Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2140 Coventry Dr has units with air conditioning.

