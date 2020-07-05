2140 Coventry Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07200d50a7 ----

This new home located in Townsend at Lenox Park features stylish white cabinetry throughout, upgraded cabinet pulls and granite countertops. With an upgraded lighting package, customized floor to ceiling stone fireplace and frameless shower enclosure for your master bath you are sure to fall in love with the finished product! In this plan your eat-in kitchen is in the front of the home with huge living room at the back of the home with convenient access to your 23\'X10\' deck!

This new Neighborhood is located near 2150 Coosawattee Dr NE Atlanta, Georgia in google



A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.



-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Oven