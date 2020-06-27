All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

2132 Fairway Circle NE

2132 Fairway Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

2132 Fairway Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Newly painted 3 Bed 2 bath home in Brookhaven. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large bedrooms w/spacious closets, huge living room, high ceilings throughout, & outdoor patio space w/flat fenced in yard. HUGE basement downstairs w/workbench, laundry area, & more storage space than you can fill. Located close to all of the Brookhaven restaurants & shops, 1 mile from the Brookhaven Marta station. You wont find a better home for rent at this price!
Lawn care not included in rent. Tenant can pay additional $150 for landlord to coordinate lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Fairway Circle NE have any available units?
2132 Fairway Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2132 Fairway Circle NE have?
Some of 2132 Fairway Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Fairway Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Fairway Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Fairway Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 2132 Fairway Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2132 Fairway Circle NE offer parking?
No, 2132 Fairway Circle NE does not offer parking.
Does 2132 Fairway Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Fairway Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Fairway Circle NE have a pool?
No, 2132 Fairway Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Fairway Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 2132 Fairway Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Fairway Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 Fairway Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 Fairway Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2132 Fairway Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
