2132 Fairway Circle NE

Amenities
Newly painted 3 Bed 2 bath home in Brookhaven. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large bedrooms w/spacious closets, huge living room, high ceilings throughout, & outdoor patio space w/flat fenced in yard. HUGE basement downstairs w/workbench, laundry area, & more storage space than you can fill. Located close to all of the Brookhaven restaurants & shops, 1 mile from the Brookhaven Marta station. You wont find a better home for rent at this price!
Lawn care not included in rent. Tenant can pay additional $150 for landlord to coordinate lawn care.