2132 Fairway Circle NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Newly painted 3 Bed 2 bath home in Brookhaven. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large bedrooms w/spacious closets, huge living room, high ceilings throughout, & outdoor patio space w/flat fenced in yard. HUGE basement downstairs w/workbench, laundry area, & more storage space than you can fill. Located close to all of the Brookhaven restaurants & shops, 1 mile from the Brookhaven Marta station. You wont find a better home for rent at this price!

Lawn care not included in rent. Tenant can pay additional $150 for landlord to coordinate lawn care.