Brookhaven, GA
2042 E Roxboro Road NE
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:17 PM

2042 E Roxboro Road NE

2042 East Roxboro Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2042 East Roxboro Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer hardwood floors -tile floor in kitchen - can lights in over sized living room, 1 car garage & fenced yard, 2bd/1ba - Available for move-in July 1, 2019. Pets accepted under 30 lbs with nonrefundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 E Roxboro Road NE have any available units?
2042 E Roxboro Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2042 E Roxboro Road NE have?
Some of 2042 E Roxboro Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 E Roxboro Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2042 E Roxboro Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 E Roxboro Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2042 E Roxboro Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 2042 E Roxboro Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2042 E Roxboro Road NE offers parking.
Does 2042 E Roxboro Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 E Roxboro Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 E Roxboro Road NE have a pool?
No, 2042 E Roxboro Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2042 E Roxboro Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2042 E Roxboro Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 E Roxboro Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2042 E Roxboro Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2042 E Roxboro Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2042 E Roxboro Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

