Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Light filled open floor plan on three levels. Hardwood floors on main level; neutral carpet up and on terrace level. Over sized master with coffee/wet bar. Granite kitchen with island and built-in desk open to living area with Beautiful fireplace. Terrace level with playroom/media room and nice sized bedroom connecting to full bath. Generous entertaining deck with awning overlooks nice backyard. Delightful, friendly neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, and everything that Brookhaven has to offer. Convenient to I-85