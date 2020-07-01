1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast

Amenities
Bright and spacious brick ranch on full basement. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, fresh interior paint, carport, large backyard, renovated kitchen and baths, full semi-finished basement awaits your customization. Home sits on a large lot on quiet dead end street. Note....one full bath is located in the basement. Available immediately $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.