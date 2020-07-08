1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE

1965 Saxon Valley Circle, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Pine Hills
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful spacious townhouse in gated community! Must see! This townhome has new paint, carpet, stainless steel appliances, and private rooftop patio. It is conveniently located near I-85, Buford Hwy Connector, and GA-400.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
