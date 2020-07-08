All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated April 30 2020

1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE

Location

1965 Saxon Valley Circle, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful spacious townhouse in gated community! Must see! This townhome has new paint, carpet, stainless steel appliances, and private rooftop patio. It is conveniently located near I-85, Buford Hwy Connector, and GA-400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE have any available units?
1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE have?
Some of 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1965 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.

