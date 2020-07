Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What an opportunity! This absolutely gorgeous Brookhaven ranch home features newly refinished hardwood floors, a beautiful eat in kitchen, big bedrooms, a lovely sun room, and much more! The back yard is a private escape! This home provides the ideal intown location and and incredibly peaceful setting. There is also a large storage shed! Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator all remain for tenant. Owner will consider small, housebroken pets.