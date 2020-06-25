1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Beautiful & quiet gated Brookhaven community! 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom Townhome has an open main level that makes this home great for entertaining. Amazing granite kitchen w/ stainless appliances & breakfast bar views to bright living area complete w/ fireplace & rear balcony access. Separate dining room. Upstairs, find the master suite w/ trey ceiling, dual closets. Master bath has gorgeous granite counters w/ separate shower, oversized tub, double vanity. Spacious secondary bedroom upstairs. Through the rear of the garage a separate guest suite w/ bedroom, full bath.