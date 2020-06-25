All apartments in Brookhaven
1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE

1947 Sterling Oaks Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

1947 Sterling Oaks Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Beautiful & quiet gated Brookhaven community! 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom Townhome has an open main level that makes this home great for entertaining. Amazing granite kitchen w/ stainless appliances & breakfast bar views to bright living area complete w/ fireplace & rear balcony access. Separate dining room. Upstairs, find the master suite w/ trey ceiling, dual closets. Master bath has gorgeous granite counters w/ separate shower, oversized tub, double vanity. Spacious secondary bedroom upstairs. Through the rear of the garage a separate guest suite w/ bedroom, full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE have any available units?
1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE have?
Some of 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
