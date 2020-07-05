1873 Bragg Street, Brookhaven, GA 30341 Ashford Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Charming ranch rental w/ 3 sides brick & private landscaped backyard. Close to schools, parks & restaurants. Renovated & expanded w/ large kitchen, large master suite, great backyard, deck & front porch on great Ashford Park Street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
