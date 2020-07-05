All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1873 Bragg Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1873 Bragg Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

1873 Bragg Street

1873 Bragg Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Ashford Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1873 Bragg Street, Brookhaven, GA 30341
Ashford Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming ranch rental w/ 3 sides brick & private landscaped backyard. Close to schools, parks & restaurants. Renovated & expanded w/ large kitchen, large master suite, great backyard, deck & front porch on great Ashford Park Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1873 Bragg Street have any available units?
1873 Bragg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1873 Bragg Street have?
Some of 1873 Bragg Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1873 Bragg Street currently offering any rent specials?
1873 Bragg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1873 Bragg Street pet-friendly?
No, 1873 Bragg Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1873 Bragg Street offer parking?
Yes, 1873 Bragg Street offers parking.
Does 1873 Bragg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1873 Bragg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1873 Bragg Street have a pool?
No, 1873 Bragg Street does not have a pool.
Does 1873 Bragg Street have accessible units?
No, 1873 Bragg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1873 Bragg Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1873 Bragg Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1873 Bragg Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1873 Bragg Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College