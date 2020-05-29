1843 Canmont Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6627526 to view more pictures of this property. This home is located in a sought after area. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There is a ton of natural light in the house, especially the living room. The kitchen, roof and gutter shield has been renovated. All new paint inside and outside and refinished hardwood floors. There is a nice, level, and private fenced in backyard which is great for entertainment!