Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

1843 Canmont Drive

1843 Canmont Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1843 Canmont Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6627526 to view more pictures of this property. This home is located in a sought after area. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There is a ton of natural light in the house, especially the living room. The kitchen, roof and gutter shield has been renovated. All new paint inside and outside and refinished hardwood floors. There is a nice, level, and private fenced in backyard which is great for entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 Canmont Drive have any available units?
1843 Canmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 1843 Canmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1843 Canmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 Canmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1843 Canmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1843 Canmont Drive offer parking?
No, 1843 Canmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1843 Canmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 Canmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 Canmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1843 Canmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1843 Canmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1843 Canmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 Canmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 Canmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1843 Canmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1843 Canmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

