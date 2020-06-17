All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

1730 Buckhead Valley Lane

1730 Buckhead Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Buckhead Valley Lane, Brookhaven, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful brick home in Brookhaven/Pine Hills! Exceptional construction w/ tons of extras! Home features first floor hardwoods, banquet sized dining room, extensive millwork! Kitchen w/ island, granite & ss appl. 1st floor study & enormous playroom! Huge master suite w/ sitting area, fireplace, elegant bath & custom closets. 2 add'l bedrooms w/ private baths. Hardwood floors just refinished and most of the interior repainted--home feels new! Extremely convenient location, minutes to I-85, Buckhead & downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane have any available units?
1730 Buckhead Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane have?
Some of 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Buckhead Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 Buckhead Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

