1653 Clairmont Court NE

Amenities
Freshly painted inside & out 4 bedroom/3 .5 Bath Brookhaven culdesac home w/ easy highway access minutes from top dining, shopping &more. Hardwood floors throughout main level, formal dining room, gourmet chefs kitchen w/ high end stainless appliances &breakfast bar overlooking large family room w/ fireplace. Lg deck overlooking fully fenced private backyard. Terrace level has fireplace & large living room, w/ lots of natural light. Master suite upstairs w/ trey ceiling, large closets & large secondary bedrooms.