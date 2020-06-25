All apartments in Brookhaven
1653 Clairmont Court NE
1653 Clairmont Court NE

1653 Clairmont Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1653 Clairmont Court Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Buford Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly painted inside & out 4 bedroom/3 .5 Bath Brookhaven culdesac home w/ easy highway access minutes from top dining, shopping &more. Hardwood floors throughout main level, formal dining room, gourmet chefs kitchen w/ high end stainless appliances &breakfast bar overlooking large family room w/ fireplace. Lg deck overlooking fully fenced private backyard. Terrace level has fireplace & large living room, w/ lots of natural light. Master suite upstairs w/ trey ceiling, large closets & large secondary bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 Clairmont Court NE have any available units?
1653 Clairmont Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1653 Clairmont Court NE have?
Some of 1653 Clairmont Court NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 Clairmont Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
1653 Clairmont Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 Clairmont Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 1653 Clairmont Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1653 Clairmont Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 1653 Clairmont Court NE offers parking.
Does 1653 Clairmont Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1653 Clairmont Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 Clairmont Court NE have a pool?
No, 1653 Clairmont Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 1653 Clairmont Court NE have accessible units?
No, 1653 Clairmont Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 Clairmont Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1653 Clairmont Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1653 Clairmont Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1653 Clairmont Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
