1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE

Amenities
Beautiful End unit in gated Brookhaven community. Featuring an archway foyer leading to open floorplan w/ tons of natural light & gleaming hardwoods throughout the main level. Enjoy a spacious kitchen w/ upgraded SS appliances, a double oven, granite counter tops, & large island overlooking the living room w/ custom fireplace. Entertain on the private deck w/ wooded views & private side yard. Upstairs loft space great for office. Master features trey ceilings, lg closet, jetted tub, sep shower & double vanity. This great in-town location w/ pool is a must see.