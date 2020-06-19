All apartments in Brookhaven
How many bedrooms do you need?
Brookhaven, GA
1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:58 PM

1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE

1624 Lenox Overlook Road · (770) 680-9579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1624 Lenox Overlook Road, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Buford Highway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2068 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful End unit in gated Brookhaven community. Featuring an archway foyer leading to open floorplan w/ tons of natural light & gleaming hardwoods throughout the main level. Enjoy a spacious kitchen w/ upgraded SS appliances, a double oven, granite counter tops, & large island overlooking the living room w/ custom fireplace. Entertain on the private deck w/ wooded views & private side yard. Upstairs loft space great for office. Master features trey ceilings, lg closet, jetted tub, sep shower & double vanity. This great in-town location w/ pool is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE have any available units?
1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE have?
Some of 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE does offer parking.
Does 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE has a pool.
Does 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
