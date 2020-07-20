1591 Fearn Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable Drew Valley home minutes to shopping & restaurants! With inviting curb appeal, this classic brick bungalow boasts beautiful hardwoods, a charming front porch & a private fenced backyard-ideal for play. Additional features include newly updated hall bath and kitchen, master bedroom w/updated ensuite master bath complete w/double vanity & oversized shower. The fantastic flex space is perfect for an office or playroom & the light-filled addition includes a powder room, perfect for a 3rd bedroom or secondary living space opening to large entertaining deck.