Brookhaven, GA
1591 Fearn Circle NE
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

1591 Fearn Circle NE

1591 Fearn Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1591 Fearn Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable Drew Valley home minutes to shopping & restaurants! With inviting curb appeal, this classic brick bungalow boasts beautiful hardwoods, a charming front porch & a private fenced backyard-ideal for play. Additional features include newly updated hall bath and kitchen, master bedroom w/updated ensuite master bath complete w/double vanity & oversized shower. The fantastic flex space is perfect for an office or playroom & the light-filled addition includes a powder room, perfect for a 3rd bedroom or secondary living space opening to large entertaining deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 Fearn Circle NE have any available units?
1591 Fearn Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1591 Fearn Circle NE have?
Some of 1591 Fearn Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1591 Fearn Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1591 Fearn Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 Fearn Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1591 Fearn Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1591 Fearn Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1591 Fearn Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1591 Fearn Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1591 Fearn Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 Fearn Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1591 Fearn Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1591 Fearn Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1591 Fearn Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 Fearn Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1591 Fearn Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1591 Fearn Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1591 Fearn Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
