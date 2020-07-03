1575 Milowyn Place, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Drew Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
TOTAL RENOVATION- NEW EVERYTHING- HARDWOOD FLOORS THRUOUT MAIN LEVEL-TILE FLOORS IN LOWER-FENCED REAR YARD-TWO SEPARATE DRIVEWAYS-REAR COVERED PATIO-LOWER LEVEL BR & BA (SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB) - 4BR & 3 FULL BATHS-ALL NEW CHERRY CABINETS & NEW COUNTERS. OWNER/AGENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1575 Milowyn Place have any available units?
1575 Milowyn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1575 Milowyn Place have?
Some of 1575 Milowyn Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Milowyn Place currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Milowyn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.