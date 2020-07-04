All apartments in Brookhaven
1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE

1560 Lenox Overlook Road · No Longer Available
Location

1560 Lenox Overlook Road, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Buford Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedrooms End Unit Townhome With 2 car Garage in * Gated * Brookhaven Neighborhood. Builder Model w/ Many Upgrades, Great Room with Granite Front Fireplace. Granite Kitchen w/ Big Countertop, 42 in Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer / Dryer. All-electric green living. Intown Living, Fabulous Amenities Include Pool, Cabana Area. Master Shower w/ Frameless Glass Door. Upgrades Throughout. Easy Access to I-85 / I-75 / GA-400, Short Commute to Emory / CDC Campus, Buckhead, Midtown / Downtown Offices, etc; End Unit w/ Privacy; Move Ready early of May;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE have any available units?
1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE have?
Some of 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE offers parking.
Does 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE has a pool.
Does 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

