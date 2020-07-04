1560 LENOX OVERLOOK Road NE

Amenities

3 Bedrooms End Unit Townhome With 2 car Garage in * Gated * Brookhaven Neighborhood. Builder Model w/ Many Upgrades, Great Room with Granite Front Fireplace. Granite Kitchen w/ Big Countertop, 42 in Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer / Dryer. All-electric green living. Intown Living, Fabulous Amenities Include Pool, Cabana Area. Master Shower w/ Frameless Glass Door. Upgrades Throughout. Easy Access to I-85 / I-75 / GA-400, Short Commute to Emory / CDC Campus, Buckhead, Midtown / Downtown Offices, etc; End Unit w/ Privacy; Move Ready early of May;