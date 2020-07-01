All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

1496 N Druid Hills Road NE

1496 North Druid Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

1496 North Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Renovated home in heart of Brookhaven*hardwood floors*beautiful fenced yard*new paint*kitchen with refinished cabinetry*updated counter tops*newer stainless steel appliances*crown molding*flat ceilings*great open space & natural light*renovated bathrooms with tile showers*glass shower doors*updated vanities*huge deck off main level*large bedrooms & closets*huge basement with extra den/recreation room*additional basement storage room*private patio off basement*large driveway*covered parking*security system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE have any available units?
1496 N Druid Hills Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE have?
Some of 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1496 N Druid Hills Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE offers parking.
Does 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE have a pool?
No, 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1496 N Druid Hills Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

