Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1442 Dresden Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1442 Dresden Drive
1442 Dresden Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1442 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is an incredible work space on Dresden Drive. *Commercial Rental*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1442 Dresden Drive have any available units?
1442 Dresden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookhaven, GA
.
Is 1442 Dresden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Dresden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Dresden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Dresden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brookhaven
.
Does 1442 Dresden Drive offer parking?
No, 1442 Dresden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Dresden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Dresden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Dresden Drive have a pool?
No, 1442 Dresden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Dresden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1442 Dresden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Dresden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Dresden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Dresden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Dresden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
