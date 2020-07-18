All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1430 Dresden Dr

1430 Dresden Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Dresden Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Be close to everything Brookhaven in this great condo rental on Dresden. Shops and restaurants right below you - no need for a car service. Close to Marta, parks, schools. Move-in ready & has great views. Large windows let in natural light in with French doors to balcony. Open floor plan w/ 10ft ceilings. Great roommate floorplan w/2 BR & 2 BA. Owner suite has walk-in closet & dual vanity BA w/custom shower. 2nd BR has double closet & bath garden tub. Two assigned, secured parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Dresden Dr have any available units?
1430 Dresden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1430 Dresden Dr have?
Some of 1430 Dresden Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Dresden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Dresden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Dresden Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Dresden Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1430 Dresden Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Dresden Dr offers parking.
Does 1430 Dresden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Dresden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Dresden Dr have a pool?
No, 1430 Dresden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Dresden Dr have accessible units?
No, 1430 Dresden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Dresden Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Dresden Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Dresden Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Dresden Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
