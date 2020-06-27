All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE

1425 Ashford Creek Cir NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
North Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1425 Ashford Creek Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Premier location! Gated community with luxurious amenities. Minutes from Northside, St. Joseph's Hospital, and Perimeter Mall. Craftsman traditional-style townhomes built of quality construction. Interior features include custom kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets, hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, and beautiful natural light. Other noteworthy features include walk-in closets and a tandem double garage with storage. Flowing interior floorplan. Community amenities include clubhouse and pool; gorgeous park across from gate. Great location at a wonderful price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE have any available units?
1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE have?
Some of 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE has a pool.
Does 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College