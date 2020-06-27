1425 Ashford Creek Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Premier location! Gated community with luxurious amenities. Minutes from Northside, St. Joseph's Hospital, and Perimeter Mall. Craftsman traditional-style townhomes built of quality construction. Interior features include custom kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets, hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, and beautiful natural light. Other noteworthy features include walk-in closets and a tandem double garage with storage. Flowing interior floorplan. Community amenities include clubhouse and pool; gorgeous park across from gate. Great location at a wonderful price!