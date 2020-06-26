All apartments in Brookhaven
1403 N Druid Hills Road

1403 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Location

1403 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
What an amazing Home in the hot Amazing Brookhaven location. Come check out this great renovation! This like new Brookhaven home has 2 New Kitchen & 5 full Bathrooms. Hardwood, Marble w/ exotic designs throughout the house. Kitchen backsplashs & shower walls. 2 New HVAC systems & ceiling fans. 2nds away from 85,400,Buckhead,& Phipps Plaza. Walk to Lenox Park & schools. Private fenced-In Backyard. Extended & wide driveway & a turn-around space. Appointment only! Move-In Ready. 5 bed/4 full baths on the main and 1 bed/1 full bath on the lower level (Studio Basement Apt)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have any available units?
1403 N Druid Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have?
Some of 1403 N Druid Hills Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 N Druid Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
1403 N Druid Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 N Druid Hills Road pet-friendly?
No, 1403 N Druid Hills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 1403 N Druid Hills Road offers parking.
Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 N Druid Hills Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have a pool?
No, 1403 N Druid Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 1403 N Druid Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 N Druid Hills Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1403 N Druid Hills Road has units with air conditioning.
