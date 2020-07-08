All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:08 AM

1401 Tugaloo Drive NE

1401 Tugaloo Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Tugaloo Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous modern/contemporary home with a very functional layout. Tons of natural light, office w/private deck, huge fenced backyard with TREX deck great for entertaining, two story grt room, updated kitchen w/quartz, huge master bedroom w/oversized walk in closet, updated master bath, finished basement w/ full bath, huge garage fits two large vehicles, huge driveway. Ashford Park Elementary district. Walk to Brookhaven Village, Briarwood Park, Ashford Park. Short term available. Furnished or unfurnished. Weekly cleaning, laundry, and landscaping available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE have any available units?
1401 Tugaloo Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE have?
Some of 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Tugaloo Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Tugaloo Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.

