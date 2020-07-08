1401 Tugaloo Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets furnished

Gorgeous modern/contemporary home with a very functional layout. Tons of natural light, office w/private deck, huge fenced backyard with TREX deck great for entertaining, two story grt room, updated kitchen w/quartz, huge master bedroom w/oversized walk in closet, updated master bath, finished basement w/ full bath, huge garage fits two large vehicles, huge driveway. Ashford Park Elementary district. Walk to Brookhaven Village, Briarwood Park, Ashford Park. Short term available. Furnished or unfurnished. Weekly cleaning, laundry, and landscaping available.