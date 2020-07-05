1381 Sylvan Circle NE

Amenities

Location, Location, Location. Immaculate Home In Sought After Brookhaven. Short Walk To Shops, Brookhaven Farmers Market, Restaurants, Town Brookhaven & Marta Station. Foyer Opens To Elegant Dining Room For Entertaining & Spacious Kitchen With Lots Of Cabinet Space & Office Nook. Separate Breakfast Sitting Area, All New SS Appliances & Granite Countertops. Plantation Shutters. Master Bedroom W/ Walk Out Balcony Overlooking Garden W/ Large Shed For Storage, 2 Additional Bedrooms Share A Bathroom,4th Bedroom / Office Adjoining Bonus Room Over Garage. Neutral Throughout.