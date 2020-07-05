All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1381 Sylvan Circle NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1381 Sylvan Circle NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1381 Sylvan Circle NE

1381 Sylvan Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1381 Sylvan Circle, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location. Immaculate Home In Sought After Brookhaven. Short Walk To Shops, Brookhaven Farmers Market, Restaurants, Town Brookhaven & Marta Station. Foyer Opens To Elegant Dining Room For Entertaining & Spacious Kitchen With Lots Of Cabinet Space & Office Nook. Separate Breakfast Sitting Area, All New SS Appliances & Granite Countertops. Plantation Shutters. Master Bedroom W/ Walk Out Balcony Overlooking Garden W/ Large Shed For Storage, 2 Additional Bedrooms Share A Bathroom,4th Bedroom / Office Adjoining Bonus Room Over Garage. Neutral Throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 Sylvan Circle NE have any available units?
1381 Sylvan Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1381 Sylvan Circle NE have?
Some of 1381 Sylvan Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1381 Sylvan Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1381 Sylvan Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 Sylvan Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1381 Sylvan Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1381 Sylvan Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1381 Sylvan Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1381 Sylvan Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1381 Sylvan Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 Sylvan Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1381 Sylvan Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1381 Sylvan Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1381 Sylvan Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 Sylvan Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1381 Sylvan Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1381 Sylvan Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1381 Sylvan Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College