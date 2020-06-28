1372 Village Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite hot tub

3 Level Townhouse in heart of Brookhaven, just steps from Dresden restaurants, Shopping & Marta. Grand 2 story foyer entrance leads to open, flowing & light filled floor plan with deck off back main level, overlooking neighborhood park & garden. Master up with trey ceilings, sitting room, fireplace & spacious spa like bath. 2 additional secondary bedrooms up & covered rooftop terrace offering the ideal entertaining & gathering area. Finished terrace level with guest suite & 2 car attached garage. Ideally located in popular Village Park neighborhood.