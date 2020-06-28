All apartments in Brookhaven
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1372 Village Park Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

1372 Village Park Drive

1372 Village Park Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1372 Village Park Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
3 Level Townhouse in heart of Brookhaven, just steps from Dresden restaurants, Shopping & Marta. Grand 2 story foyer entrance leads to open, flowing & light filled floor plan with deck off back main level, overlooking neighborhood park & garden. Master up with trey ceilings, sitting room, fireplace & spacious spa like bath. 2 additional secondary bedrooms up & covered rooftop terrace offering the ideal entertaining & gathering area. Finished terrace level with guest suite & 2 car attached garage. Ideally located in popular Village Park neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 Village Park Drive have any available units?
1372 Village Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1372 Village Park Drive have?
Some of 1372 Village Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 Village Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1372 Village Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 Village Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1372 Village Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1372 Village Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1372 Village Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1372 Village Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1372 Village Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 Village Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1372 Village Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1372 Village Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1372 Village Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 Village Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1372 Village Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1372 Village Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1372 Village Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
