1358 Keys Xing

Amenities
Enjoy Clean, Close, Convenient living in Brookhaven! Great Location- Spacious Open floorplan: kitchen opens to living room, dining room & fireplace. Gorgeous Granite and Slate, brushed nickel/chrome, White cabinets! Gas stove! No stairs-easy to move in, carry luggage, groceries! Relax on Private Balcony on 2nd flr. No windows on ground level. Plenty of parking. Clean Hardwood,Berber carpet. Full bathrooms in BOTH bedrooms! Linen closet, Double vanity. Walk in closet. Southern exposure gives great lighting w/out direct sun/heat. Low utilities! Water included!