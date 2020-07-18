All apartments in Brookhaven
1358 Keys Xing

1358 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast · (404) 966-2762
Location

1358 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy Clean, Close, Convenient living in Brookhaven! Great Location- Spacious Open floorplan: kitchen opens to living room, dining room & fireplace. Gorgeous Granite and Slate, brushed nickel/chrome, White cabinets! Gas stove! No stairs-easy to move in, carry luggage, groceries! Relax on Private Balcony on 2nd flr. No windows on ground level. Plenty of parking. Clean Hardwood,Berber carpet. Full bathrooms in BOTH bedrooms! Linen closet, Double vanity. Walk in closet. Southern exposure gives great lighting w/out direct sun/heat. Low utilities! Water included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1358 Keys Xing have any available units?
1358 Keys Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1358 Keys Xing have?
Some of 1358 Keys Xing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1358 Keys Xing currently offering any rent specials?
1358 Keys Xing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 Keys Xing pet-friendly?
No, 1358 Keys Xing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1358 Keys Xing offer parking?
Yes, 1358 Keys Xing offers parking.
Does 1358 Keys Xing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1358 Keys Xing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 Keys Xing have a pool?
No, 1358 Keys Xing does not have a pool.
Does 1358 Keys Xing have accessible units?
No, 1358 Keys Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 Keys Xing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1358 Keys Xing has units with dishwashers.
Does 1358 Keys Xing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1358 Keys Xing does not have units with air conditioning.
