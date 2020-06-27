1325 Peachtree View NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Spacious contemporary townhouse in pristine condition. Main level boasts open floor plan including gourmet kitchen, dining area, and living room. Exposed brick walls, huge steel spiral staircase. Private large deck overlooking community "Zen Garden". Large, light-filled bedrooms on upper level. Oversized glass block shower and Italian Brescia Marble vanity in master bath. Multi purpose room in lower level plus a half bath. Walk out to patio leading to a private fenced backyard. Beautiful oak hardwoods on main level. Walking distance to Marta, Starbucks, restaurants...