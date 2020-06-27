All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1325 Peachtree View NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1325 Peachtree View NE
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

1325 Peachtree View NE

1325 Peachtree View Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1325 Peachtree View Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious contemporary townhouse in pristine condition. Main level boasts open floor plan including gourmet kitchen, dining area, and living room. Exposed brick walls, huge steel spiral staircase. Private large deck overlooking community "Zen Garden". Large, light-filled bedrooms on upper level. Oversized glass block shower and Italian Brescia Marble vanity in master bath. Multi purpose room in lower level plus a half bath. Walk out to patio leading to a private fenced backyard. Beautiful oak hardwoods on main level. Walking distance to Marta, Starbucks, restaurants...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Peachtree View NE have any available units?
1325 Peachtree View NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1325 Peachtree View NE have?
Some of 1325 Peachtree View NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Peachtree View NE currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Peachtree View NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Peachtree View NE pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Peachtree View NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1325 Peachtree View NE offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Peachtree View NE offers parking.
Does 1325 Peachtree View NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Peachtree View NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Peachtree View NE have a pool?
No, 1325 Peachtree View NE does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Peachtree View NE have accessible units?
No, 1325 Peachtree View NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Peachtree View NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Peachtree View NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Peachtree View NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Peachtree View NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College