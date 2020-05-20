All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE

1322 North Cliff Valley Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1322 North Cliff Valley Way Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Brookhaven.

This 2-bedroom, 2 bathrooms unit features a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, it also includes air-conditioner, electric heating system, ceiling fan, and a beautiful fireplace.

The unit is close to Cross Keys High School, N Druid Hills Greenspace, Woodward Elementary School, La Pastorcita, Taqueria Michoacn, Northeast Plaza and many more.

Property Address: 1322 N Cliff Valley Way, Brookhaven, Dekalb County, Georgia, 30319.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5710601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE have any available units?
1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE have?
Some of 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE offer parking?
No, 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE have a pool?
No, 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE have accessible units?
No, 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1322 N Cliff Valley Way NE has units with air conditioning.

