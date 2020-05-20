Rent Calculator
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM
1 of 1
1303 Brookshire Lane NE
1303 Brookshire Lane Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1303 Brookshire Lane Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1303 Brookshire has sold.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 Brookshire Lane NE have any available units?
1303 Brookshire Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookhaven, GA
.
What amenities does 1303 Brookshire Lane NE have?
Some of 1303 Brookshire Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1303 Brookshire Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Brookshire Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Brookshire Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Brookshire Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brookhaven
.
Does 1303 Brookshire Lane NE offer parking?
No, 1303 Brookshire Lane NE does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Brookshire Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 Brookshire Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Brookshire Lane NE have a pool?
No, 1303 Brookshire Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Brookshire Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 1303 Brookshire Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Brookshire Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 Brookshire Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Brookshire Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Brookshire Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
