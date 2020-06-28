1239 Ashford Creek Park NE

Amenities
Traditional Townhome, 2 BR 2.5 BA, Oversized End Unit w/ lots of Natural Light, Gated Community, Open Floor Plan, Hrdwd Flrs on Main Lvl, Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Dining Rm, Great Room w/ Fireplace, Built-In Bookshelves, Powder Room, Master Suite w/ Trey Ceilings, Master Bathroom, Walk-In Closet, Second Bedroom w/ Private Bath, Office/Workout Rm on Lower Level, Laundry Rm, 2 Car Garage. Club House, Swimming Pool & Workout Facilities. Great location...Close to I285, Ga. 400 and Shopping.