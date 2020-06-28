All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

1239 Ashford Creek Park NE

1239 Ashford Creek Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

1239 Ashford Creek Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Traditional Townhome, 2 BR 2.5 BA, Oversized End Unit w/ lots of Natural Light, Gated Community, Open Floor Plan, Hrdwd Flrs on Main Lvl, Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Dining Rm, Great Room w/ Fireplace, Built-In Bookshelves, Powder Room, Master Suite w/ Trey Ceilings, Master Bathroom, Walk-In Closet, Second Bedroom w/ Private Bath, Office/Workout Rm on Lower Level, Laundry Rm, 2 Car Garage. Club House, Swimming Pool & Workout Facilities. Great location...Close to I285, Ga. 400 and Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE have any available units?
1239 Ashford Creek Park NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE have?
Some of 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Ashford Creek Park NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE pet-friendly?
No, 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE offer parking?
Yes, 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE offers parking.
Does 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE have a pool?
Yes, 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE has a pool.
Does 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE have accessible units?
No, 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 Ashford Creek Park NE does not have units with air conditioning.
